Bunty Yadav murder case: Main accused injured in encounter with Bihar police during alleged bid to flee

The main accused in the abduction and murder of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav was shot and injured in a police encounter in Bihar's Patna on Thursday morning.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said police were conducting raids to arrest Ravish alias Basiya when they received intelligence that he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash. Acting on inputs that he was moving along the riverbanks, police set up checkpoints in the area, leading to the encounter.

"The police were conducting raids to arrest the prime suspect, Ravish, involved in the incident. Intelligence indicated that he was preparing to flee to Nepal with cash. Reports suggested he was travelling by boat along the river, prompting police checks at various riverbanks," SSP Sharma told reporters.

The SSP noted that the accused crossed paths with the police while moving through the area. When officers tried to intercept him, he opened fire on the police vehicle, forcing the team to fire back in self-defence. Ravish sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Four other individuals have also been implicated in the crime, and police operations are underway to arrest them soon.