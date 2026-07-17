Bihar government launches 'Free Live Classes' program, JEE/NEET coaching in 10 model schools

PATNA: The Bihar government has launched the 'Bihar School Live Classes' programme along with free JEE and NEET coaching for students in 10 model schools in the State capital.

The initiative aims to improve access to quality education and will eventually be expanded to all 155 model schools across the State.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the programme at Rajkiya Kanya Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar, in the State capital. The initiative will provide government school students with live online classes, expert teachers, digital study materials, and technology-enabled learning.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the programme will ensure that government school students receive free, high-quality preparation for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET through modern teaching methods.

During the first phase, students from 10 model schools in Patna have been connected to a live teaching network where experienced teachers will conduct online classes.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) also launched its online coaching programme for JEE and NEET aspirants.

According to BSEB, 266 students have enrolled for JEE coaching and 252 students for NEET coaching in the first phase. The programme will gradually be extended to all model schools in Bihar.

Students will receive free coaching, quality study materials, regular doubt-clearing sessions, app-based learning, fortnightly tests, and classes in air-conditioned smart classrooms equipped with digital boards.

Each model school will have teachers for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. For the pilot phase, 40 teachers have been appointed across the 10 schools.