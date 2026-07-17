Bihar government launches 'Free Live Classes' program, JEE/NEET coaching in 10 model schools

PATNA: The Bihar government has launched the 'Bihar School Live Classes' programme along with free JEE and NEET coaching for students in 10 model schools in the State capital.
The initiative aims to improve access to quality education and will eventually be expanded to all 155 model schools across the State.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the programme at Rajkiya Kanya Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar, in the State capital. The initiative will provide government school students with live online classes, expert teachers, digital study materials, and technology-enabled learning.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the programme will ensure that government school students receive free, high-quality preparation for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET through modern teaching methods.
During the first phase, students from 10 model schools in Patna have been connected to a live teaching network where experienced teachers will conduct online classes.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) also launched its online coaching programme for JEE and NEET aspirants.
According to BSEB, 266 students have enrolled for JEE coaching and 252 students for NEET coaching in the first phase. The programme will gradually be extended to all model schools in Bihar.
Students will receive free coaching, quality study materials, regular doubt-clearing sessions, app-based learning, fortnightly tests, and classes in air-conditioned smart classrooms equipped with digital boards.
Each model school will have teachers for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. For the pilot phase, 40 teachers have been appointed across the 10 schools.
Coaching classes will continue after regular school hours until 6 pm for girls and 7 pm for boys, giving students additional time to prepare for entrance examinations.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated two smart classrooms with interactive panels to make learning more engaging. During the event, the Bihar government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with seven voluntary organisations to strengthen education, skill development, and innovation.
Bihar already operates a free residential coaching programme in Patna for Class 11 students preparing for JEE and NEET. The programme provides free coaching, accommodation, meals, and study materials.
According to BSEB, 15 students from the 2024–26 batch qualified for JEE Advanced 2026, making them eligible for admission to IITs.
In addition, the state runs non-residential coaching centres in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger, and Gaya. These centres offer smart classroom-based learning connected to expert teachers.
Students also receive free study materials, admission support at partner institutions, and a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for two years, amounting to Rs 24,000.
Encouraged by the success of its existing coaching programmes, the Bihar government now plans to extend free JEE and NEET coaching to all model schools across the State, enabling more government school students to prepare for competitive entrance exams.