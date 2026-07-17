RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari quits party, alleges 'no space for dedicated and loyal workers'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has resigned from the party, alleging that it had "no space for dedicated and loyal workers".

One of the party's most recognisable public faces for several years, Tiwari announced his decision through an emotional video released late on Thursday evening.

"Today, I resigned from all my posts in the party. I did so in the presence of state president Mangani Lal Mandal and other senior leaders whom I told that there was no point in remaining in the party while enduring humiliation," he said.

Tiwari, who frequently represented the RJD in television debates and media interactions thanked party president Lalu Prasad for entrusting him with "the responsibilities of spokesperson and media in charge way back in 2014". He said he had conveyed his concerns to RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav.

"But there are many people in the party who are hollowing it like termites. Sadly, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition, seems surrounded by such elements", added Tiwari, without elaborating further.

The RJD has not yet issued any statement on whether his resignation has been accepted.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in a section of the media that Tiwari may join the ruling NDA.

(With inputs from PTI)