Bihar police arrests history sheeter Santosh Don in Patna

PATNA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police has arrested history-sheeter Santosh Don, who is wanted in more than 30 cases, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act, in Patna and Nalanda districts.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the STF's Special Operations Group (SOG) raided his hideouts in Patna late on Saturday and arrested him. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a magazine, three live cartridges and Rs 18,900 in cash from his possession.

On July 13, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) searched 26 locations linked to Santosh in Patna and Nalanda districts. During the raids, officials seized documents related to the purchase of plots and investments in real estate worth Rs 11.50 crore. Most of the properties were allegedly purchased in the names of his relatives.

Police said the EOU also recovered Rs 5.60 lakh in cash, documents related to several land deals and three luxury cars. Records of real estate investments were also seized.

According to police sources, Santosh worked with a land mafia group in 2015 that allegedly helped people grab land for money. He later formed his own gang and was allegedly involved in several crimes for financial gain. Police also received complaints accusing him of forcibly occupying land.

Police described Santosh Don's arrest as a major breakthrough in the state's drive against history-sheeters accused of amassing assets through illegal means.