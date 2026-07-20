Bihar govt tables Rs 87,383-crore supplementary budget as Opposition protests over NEET paper leak

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday presented the state's first supplementary budget for the 2026–27 financial year, proposing an outlay of over Rs 87,383 crore in the Assembly.

The House, presided over by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, was adjourned for the day after obituary references and the presentation of the supplementary budget.

Meanwhile, the Opposition raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the budget document, the supplementary allocation totals Rs 87,383.4 crore, of which Rs 57,077.95 crore has been earmarked for annual schemes.

Another Rs 30,265.99 crore has been allocated towards establishment and committed expenditure, including salaries and related expenses, while Rs 39.48 crore has been set aside for Central Sector Schemes.

The supplementary budget is scheduled to be taken up for approval in the Assembly on July 23.

The proposed allocation for annual schemes comprises Rs 32,707.24 crore for centrally sponsored schemes and Rs 24,370.72 crore for state-funded schemes.

Among the major allocations under centrally sponsored schemes, Rs 9,335.35 crore has been earmarked for the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), while Rs 3,308.69 crore has been allocated for the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.