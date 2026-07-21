Bihar expands Goonda Act to cover paper leaks, cyber offences

PATNA: In a major step to curb paper leaks, the Bihar cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to invoke the Goonda Act against those accused in question paper leak cases.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. As part of the move, the government approved amendments to the Bihar Crime Control Act (CCA), 2024, to bring competitive examination paper leaks under its ambit, alongside provisions targeting cyber criminals and social media offenders.

The cabinet also approved the draft amendment bill. Under the proposed changes, those using abusive language, obscene words or making indecent remarks against individuals on internet-based social media platforms can also be prosecuted under the CCA.

The proposed amendment provides for imprisonment ranging from six months to one year in such cases. The government said the changes would help curb cybercrime, misuse of digital platforms and organised crime by giving police stronger legal powers to deal with emerging forms of offences.

At present, the police already monitor and take action against those sharing objectionable, provocative or fake content on social media. Through the Cyber Crime and Security Unit (CCSU) and local cyber police stations, cases are registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

According to senior police officials at the state police headquarters, the CCSU registered 475 FIRs, arrested 103 people and facilitated the removal of 1,320 objectionable social media posts between January and July 2026. During the same period, 529 fake and objectionable social media accounts were also deactivated as part of the crackdown.