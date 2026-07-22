Bihar Police, SBI, Intenext Solutions jointly launch 'Cyber Secure Bihar' initiative in Patna

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjeet Kumar Mishra IPS, also highlighted that cybercriminals often exploit people's lack of awareness and haste. He advised citizens should never share OTPs, banking credentials or personal information, to remain cautious while scanning QR codes or clicking suspicious links, and to immediately report cyber fraud through the National Cyber Helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Anurag Joshi, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Patna Circle, stated that promoting secure digital banking remains one of SBI's highest priorities. He said that this collaborative initiative with Bihar Police and Intenext Solutions would further strengthen public trust and awareness regarding digital financial security.

Presenting the campaign roadmap, Abhinav Das, Founder & Managing Director, Intenext Solutions Private Limited, Campaign Lead – Cyber Secure Bihar, and author of cyber safety books, said; "Cyber Secure Bihar is not merely an awareness campaign; it is a people's movement towards building a secure digital society. With the support of Bihar Police and State Bank of India, this initiative will take the message of cyber safety to every citizen and contribute significantly towards creating a digitally secure Bihar."

He said that the campaign will conduct cyber awareness workshops, public outreach programmes, social media campaigns, awareness videos, podcasts, quizzes, street plays and community engagement activities across schools, colleges, banks, government institutions and public spaces.

"Special focus will be given to students, youth, women, senior citizens, pensioners, bank customers, government employees and the general public," he said.

During the event, the illustrated cyber safety book "Be the Next Cyber Champ" was also introduced. Designed for children, parents and educators, the book presents cyber safety concepts in a simple, engaging and practical manner to promote safe digital habits from an early age.

Among those present at the function were Yogendra N. Shelke, General Manager (SBI, South Bihar), Bijay Kumar Samal, General Manager (SBI, North Bihar), Benudhar Parhi, General Manager (SBI, Jharkhand), Manish Kumar, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, and Ms. Supriya, Director, Intenext Solutions Private Limited.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge to build a "Safe Digital Bihar." Through this collaborative initiative, Bihar Police, State Bank of India and Intenext Solutions Private Limited aim to create widespread cyber awareness and foster a secure and responsible digital environment across the state.