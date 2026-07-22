‘Nazi-style policing’ comes under bashing

PATNA: The Patna HC has ordered registration of an FIR against a station house officer (SHO) accused of assaulting a man in custody and breaking his legs, and warning against “Nazi Germany-style” policing.

Directing the CID of Bihar Police to investigate allegations of custodial assault, the HC warned that unchecked police brutality could undermine the rule of law.

Hearing a petition filed by victim Manish Kumar, Justice Jitendra Kumar on Tuesday observed that if such conduct by the police was allowed to continue, the constitutional guarantee of life and personal liberty would be rendered meaningless.

“If such conduct by the police is not curbed and controlled, the rule of law and the constitutional protection of citizens’ lives and liberty in this country will cease to exist. The national police force could turn into something like that of Nazi Germany,” he said.

The court directed immediate registration of an FIR against former SHO Kamal Nayan Pandey of Murar police station in Bihar’s Buxar district and ordered that the investigation be transferred to the CID to ensure an impartial probe.

According to the petition, Kumar, a resident of Ganghar village in Bhojpur district, had gone to a friend’s shop in Chaugain village in Buxar on July 4, 2024.