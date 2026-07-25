Bihar bandh over NEET row turns violent; police open fire in Siwan, SP among injured

PATNA: The Bihar bandh called by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other Left-wing student organisations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak turned violent in Siwan on Saturday. Police opened fire in the air to disperse protesters after stone-pelting, road blockades and arson were reported.
Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Jha was among several police personnel injured in the stone-pelting. Police initially used force and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Eyewitnesses said police opened fire after the protesters refused to disperse and continued pelting stones at security personnel.
District authorities said police fired 10 rounds to bring the situation under control. SP Jha sustained an injury to his hand during the violence.
“Additional forces have been rushed to district headquarters town to bring the situation under control,” SP Jha said.
Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Patna, Saran, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Sitamarhi, West Champaran and Lakhisarai.
In Saran, protesters attacked a government building and tore posters. A judicial officer was stranded during a road blockade in Chhapra, the district headquarters of Saran. Police intervened to clear the blockade but came under stone-pelting.
In Patna, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav was detained near Ram Ghulam Chowk at Gandhi Maidan while extending support to the agitation. Protesters were stopped near Dak Bungalow roundabout.
The state government has deployed nearly 70,000 additional police personnel in vulnerable districts and placed Bihar on alert in view of the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
On Friday evening, CPI-ML MLA Sandeep Saurabh was arrested from his residence in Patna along with four supporters and taken to Kotwali Police Station for questioning in connection with Thursday's protest.
On Thursday, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari alleged in the Assembly that Saurabh had instigated his supporters to attack him during a student protest in Patna. Following the registration of an FIR, Kotwali Police launched an investigation, questioned Saurabh and others at his residence, and took them into custody. Ten other suspects were also detained in Patna.
In Jehanabad, police opened at least 30 rounds to disperse protesters after they allegedly attacked the District Magistrate's residence and pelted stones.