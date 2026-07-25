Bihar bandh over NEET row turns violent; police open fire in Siwan, SP among injured

PATNA: The Bihar bandh called by the All India Students Association (AISA) and other Left-wing student organisations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak turned violent in Siwan on Saturday. Police opened fire in the air to disperse protesters after stone-pelting, road blockades and arson were reported.

Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Jha was among several police personnel injured in the stone-pelting. Police initially used force and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Eyewitnesses said police opened fire after the protesters refused to disperse and continued pelting stones at security personnel.

District authorities said police fired 10 rounds to bring the situation under control. SP Jha sustained an injury to his hand during the violence.

“Additional forces have been rushed to district headquarters town to bring the situation under control,” SP Jha said.

Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Patna, Saran, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Sitamarhi, West Champaran and Lakhisarai.