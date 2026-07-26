Tej Pratap Yadav sent to judicial custody over Bihar bandh protest on NEET paper leak

PATNA: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody and sent to Beur Central Jail in Patna on Sunday after being arrested during the Bihar bandh protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against student protesters.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was detained near a mall on Frazer Road in Patna on Saturday while participating in the protest. He was taken to Kotwali police station and later produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.

The Bihar bandh witnessed clashes between protesters and police as opposition parties and social organisations demanded action over the alleged NEET paper leak and the recent police action against student protesters. Demonstrators also sought the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who later stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the controversy.

Before his detention, Tej Pratap joined students at Ram Gulam Chowk in Patna to express solidarity with their agitation. An FIR was subsequently registered against him at the Gandhi Maidan police station.