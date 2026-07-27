RJD leader and former MP Arjun Rai joins BJP ahead of Bankipur by-poll

PATNA: Ahead of the Bankipur by-poll, senior RJD leader and former MP Arjun Rai joined BJP on Monday, alleging that under Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's leadership, his old party drifted away from its original ideology and principles. Rai, former MP from Sitamarhi, joined BJP in the presence of Bihar party president Sanjay Saraogi.

Citing reasons for joining BJP, Rai told media that a "double-engine government" was essential for Bihar's development. He said he was impressed by the development work being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which is why he joined BJP.

Rai said that he would work to strengthen BJP in the region. Lashing out at Tejashwi, he said the RJD was no longer the same party it was under its national president Lalu Prasad.

“The party has deviated from its original ideology and principles, which is why I decided to leave,” he remarked. Before Rai, RJD’s key spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, who had served the party for many years, had also joined BJP. Along with Rai, Ashish Giri, the son of well-known lawyer and Jan Suraaj Party leader Yaduvansh Giri also joined BJP on the occasion.

Voting for the Bankipur assembly by-election will take place on July 30, while the counting of votes is scheduled for August 3. While BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Rekha Gupta is contesting as RJD candidate. Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party is also in the fray.