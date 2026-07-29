Bihar Transgender Welfare Board approves proposal to build temple in honour of PM Modi.

PATNA: Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board has approved a proposal to build a temple in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his efforts to give respect and rights to the community.

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday in the Board's first meeting, held at the social welfare department in the Old Secretariat. The Board works under the state social welfare department.

Board member Rajan Singh, who presented the proposal during the meeting, said that the transgender community wanted to express its gratitude to Prime Minister Modi by constructing a temple dedicated to him. He said that the temple would be built in Patna and the construction work would start after the state government identifies the land for the purpose. The state government will bear all expenses for the construction of the temple, he added.

Singh said the transgender community in Bihar did not have a temple of its own, adding that the proposal was unanimously supported by the members and approved by the Board.

Referring to the Board's first meeting, Singh said it was the inaugural session following the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which provided the transgender community with institutional representation within the state secretariat.

The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board (Bihar Rajya Kinnar Kalyan Board) is a 28-member state panel under the Social Welfare Department, formed in August 2025 to protect community rights and drive social empowerment.