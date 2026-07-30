Anti-trafficking unit to be set up in every women's police station in Bihar: DGP

PATNA: Expressing concern over the rising number of human trafficking cases, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Thursday announced that an anti-trafficking unit will be set up in every women’s police station in the state.

Kumar said that human trafficking cases are three times higher than cybercrime cases in the state. “Human trafficking is even more dangerous compared to rapidly growing cybercrime,” he said. Kumar added that a dedicated “Human Trafficking Cell” should be developed in every district as part of effective measures that are urgently needed to curb this menace.

Kumar made the observations while addressing a programme organised at Police Headquarters, on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The CID's Weaker Section Unit organised the programme on the theme "Trapped Behind the Scam". The DGP instructed the unit to prepare and submit a proposal for the initiative.

Under the proposal, at least two specialised units should be established in every women’s police station across the state. One unit would focus exclusively on combating human trafficking, while the other would handle crimes against women and children.

Officers of the Inspector rank should head both units, while the overall charge of the women’s police station should be entrusted to an officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) rank, he added.