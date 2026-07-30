Anti-trafficking unit to be set up in every women's police station in Bihar: DGP

PATNA: Expressing concern over the rising number of human trafficking cases, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Thursday announced that an anti-trafficking unit will be set up in every women’s police station in the state.
Kumar said that human trafficking cases are three times higher than cybercrime cases in the state. “Human trafficking is even more dangerous compared to rapidly growing cybercrime,” he said. Kumar added that a dedicated “Human Trafficking Cell” should be developed in every district as part of effective measures that are urgently needed to curb this menace.
Kumar made the observations while addressing a programme organised at Police Headquarters, on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
The CID's Weaker Section Unit organised the programme on the theme "Trapped Behind the Scam". The DGP instructed the unit to prepare and submit a proposal for the initiative.
Under the proposal, at least two specialised units should be established in every women’s police station across the state. One unit would focus exclusively on combating human trafficking, while the other would handle crimes against women and children.
Officers of the Inspector rank should head both units, while the overall charge of the women’s police station should be entrusted to an officer of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) rank, he added.
Describing human trafficking as a “silent crime,” the DGP said that unlike many other crimes, its wounds and consequences are not immediately visible. However, its impact on victims and their families is deep and long-lasting.
He revealed that Bihar is the first state in the country to have created the post of Dy SP (Special Crime) in every district to oversee such cases, with officers already posted to these positions. However, he noted that the existing arrangement is no longer sufficient, as the nature and dimensions of human trafficking are evolving rapidly, while the number of victims continues to rise.
Kumar also directed that if a missing child remains untraced for three months, then the case should be transferred to the Anti-Trafficking Unit for further investigation.
Over the past few years, cases of missing children have increasingly been investigated under the category of ordinary kidnapping cases, leading to a sharp rise in the number of registered cases.
Around 8,000 kidnapping cases were registered in 2020, which rose to more than 24,000 in 2025, indicating an increase of three to four times over the past five years.
He said the recovery rate in these cases stands at around 70 percent but the recovery rate of children and women who fall victim to human trafficking remains significantly lower, which is a matter of serious concern.
The details of such cases are now required to be uploaded to the Vatsalya Portal, developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, he added.
ADG, Weaker Section, KS Anupam said that 1,200 police stations across the state have been integrated with the Vatsalya Portal. So far, records of more than 10,000 children have been uploaded to the portal.
A large number of children and women were rescued from trafficking networks in Samastipur, Motihari and several other districts under a recent anti-human trafficking drive. Under Naya Savera 3.0, 88 human traffickers have been convicted so far.