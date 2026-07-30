Bihar man booked by police over NEET paper leak protest says he's in Russia

A Bihar man booked by police in connection with the NEET paper leak protests has said that he has been in Russia for the last four months.

In a video that has gone viral, Mohammad Sadaqat of Kishanganj district said that he was shocked to see his name in the list of First Information Report (FIR).

“On the 24th (of July), there was a protest against the NEET leek, at LRP Chowk, and the Bahadurganj administration have named me in that. I have been in Russia for the past four months," he said in the video urging the police to remove his name.

"Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this,” the news agency PTI quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

In another case from the same district, according to Wion, a man identified as Adnan Amini, a resident of Locha Panchayat, said that he was taking an exam at Kishanganj Girls' High School, located about 20 kilometers away when the protest happened.

AIMIM MLA Tausif Alam has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and action based on the facts. Bahadurganj Zila Parishad member Imran Alam stated that the inclusion of a person present abroad in the FIR raises serious questions about the police investigation.

According to the PTI, Kishanganj SP Hari Mohan Shukla neither confirmed nor denied the claim, but said those with grievances could approach police for redressal.