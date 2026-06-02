Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary slams RJD leader Rabri Devi for refusing to vacate govt bungalow

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday lashed out at senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi for not vacating her government bungalow at 10 Circular Road even after a final order issued by the government, and said that nobody should treat an official bungalow as ‘Bapauti’ (inherited property).

Taking a tough stance on the issue, the chief minister said that some people have developed an excessive attachment to government bungalows despite the fact that they are not their personal property.

He also took a strong exception to Rabri’s statement that she would not vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow at any cost. Sharpening his attack on the RJD family, Choudhary said, “Both son and mother (read Rabri and Tejashwi) want separate houses for themselves. Some individuals are only concerned about occupying bungalows at all costs. On the other hand, I served as a minister several times—even as Bihar's home minister- yet I lived in a 2,400-square-foot residence."

The chief minister further recounted, "When I moved into the chief minister's official residence, I instructed that a signboard be placed outside declaring: 'This is the residence of Lok Sevak.' No one holds an ancestral claim over this place.” He continued, "I entered the government as a minister in 1999; this is my eleventh residence. Some people harbour an attachment to these homes—the son wants a separate house, and the mother wants a separate house—while completely disregarding the public."