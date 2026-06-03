Five children, including two siblings, drown in water-filled pit in Bihar's Madhubani.

PATNA: Five children, including two siblings, drowned in a deep pit in Kerwar village under Patauna police station limits in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Wednesday. The deceased children include three girls and two boys, aged between 9 and 14 years.

Police said that the children from Kerwar village were playing in a nearby garden during the afternoon. Due to intense heat, they decided to take a bath and entered the water-filled pit, dug by a JCB. While bathing, they failed to judge the depth, and one by one, all five children began drowning.

Two children were sitting outside and had not entered into the pit. Seeing the five children drowning, a child sitting outside ran screaming and informed villagers about the incident.

Hearing the noise, villagers rushed to the scene immediately and pulled the children out of the water. However, by then, three children had died on the spot.

The villagers immediately sent the remaining two children to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, they also died on the way.

The deceased have been identified as Saloni Kumari (10), Abhishek Kumar (14), Prashant Kumar (12 ), Rinku Kumar (10) and Sneha Kumari (9). Rinku and Prashant were siblings.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDM Sarang Pani Pandey, SDPO Amit Kumar, BDO Basant Kumar Singh, and Patauna police station in charge Anurag Kumar arrived at the scene with their forces.

Police took all five bodies into custody and sent them to Sadar Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

This is the second incident of drowning in the state within a week. At least three people drowned when a country boat capsized in the river Ganga under the Mohuddin Nagar police station limits in Samastipur.