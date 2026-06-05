Bihar educator 'Khan Sir' named in FIR over vandalism at his coaching centre in Patna

Bihar-based educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', has been named in an FIR in connection with an attack on his coaching institute in Patna, police said on Friday.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that the educator has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police. However, he did not specify the charges against Khan.

Authorities said a group of 15 to 20 people had allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at the premises on Tuesday night. Notably, shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on Tuesday night, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Police on Thursday detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots during the vandalism. The detention came after a purported video circulated on social media, showing the guards firing shots.

Soon after the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

Members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan himself orchestrated the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)