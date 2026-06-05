Bihar government withdraws Z-plus security of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi

PATNA: The Bihar government has withdrawn the top-category Z-plus security cover of RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, following a review of the protection provided to VIPs in the state, officials said.

The Y-category security cover provided to Tej Pratap, chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has also been withdrawn, they said.

According to a notification issued late on Thursday, former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi will now be provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security of various VIP protectees in the state, an official said.

"The Z-plus security comprised a dedicated team of trained personnel equipped with advanced arms. The current security arrangement of the two RJD leaders feature two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, and a pilot and bulletproof car," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has decided to retain the Y-plus security cover for Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The security cover for his sister, MP Misa Bharti, and his wife, Rajshree Yadav, will also continue.

(With inputs from PTI)