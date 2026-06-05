BJP, JD(U) announce candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls; Nitish Kumar's son Nishant in fray

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), the two principal constituents of the NDA in Bihar, on Friday announced their candidates for the upcoming biennial elections and a by-election to the state Legislative Council.
The BJP and JD(U) will contest four seats each, while one seat has been allotted to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit. Mayukh, the party’s national spokesperson and national media co-incharge, has served two consecutive terms as a member of the Legislative Council.
The party’s candidate list was released by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on the recommendation of the central election committee. Pawan Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from Karakat against NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha.
JD(U) has nominated Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar and the state health minister, from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran for the biennial elections.
For the Legislative Council by-election, JD(U) has fielded Lalan Prasad of Sheikhpura. The by-election was necessitated after Nitish Kumar vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is yet to announce its candidate. The names of Simant Mrinal, nephew of Chirag Paswan, Ved Prakash Pandey and Hulas Pandey are doing the rounds for the seat.
Upendra Kushwaha’s son, Deepak Prakash, who is Panchayati Raj Minister in the Samrat Choudhary government, is set to file his nomination papers for the remaining seat. Prakash is not a member of the state legislature.
Elections are scheduled for 10 seats in total — nine regular biennial seats and one by-election seat.
The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is eyeing one seat, has also not finalised its candidate.
A candidate requires the support of 25 MLAs to win a seat. Given the NDA’s strength in the Assembly, the ruling alliance is comfortably placed to secure nine of the 10 seats.
Nominations will close on June 8. Voting and counting, if necessary, will be held on June 18.
All NDA candidates are expected to file their nomination papers on June 8 in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national president Nitin Nabin.