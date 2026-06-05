BJP, JD(U) announce candidates for Bihar Legislative Council polls; Nitish Kumar's son Nishant in fray

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), the two principal constituents of the NDA in Bihar, on Friday announced their candidates for the upcoming biennial elections and a by-election to the state Legislative Council.

The BJP and JD(U) will contest four seats each, while one seat has been allotted to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit. Mayukh, the party’s national spokesperson and national media co-incharge, has served two consecutive terms as a member of the Legislative Council.

The party’s candidate list was released by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on the recommendation of the central election committee. Pawan Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from Karakat against NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha.

JD(U) has nominated Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar and the state health minister, from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran for the biennial elections.