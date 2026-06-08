Stones hurled at Bihar minister's vehicle during visit to accident victim's house

Stones were hurled at the vehicle of Bihar Labour Resources Minister Arun Shankar Prasad on Monday while he was on his way to visit the house of an accident victim, police said.

The windshield of the vehicle was damaged but the minister was unhurt as he was at the gate of the victim's house.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the minister visited Tahar village in Khajauli police station area as the local MLA to offer condolences to the family of a person killed in a road accident on Friday night, a police statement said.

"During the visit, some anti-social elements provoked a group of women present at the spot and positioned them in front of the minister's vehicle. The group allegedly began raising demands and damaged the vehicle's windshield by throwing stones.