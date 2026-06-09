'Cheap Minister': Tejashwi slams CM Samrat Choudhary for asking Rabri Devi to vacate government bungalow

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday courted a fresh controversy after he called Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary a 'cheap minister' for asking his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi to vacate the 10 Circular Road government bungalow.

Talking to media persons after reaching Patna from New Delhi, Tejashwi said that the move to downgrade security cover and evacuate the government bungalow showed Samrat Choudhary’s ‘cheap politics’.

He said that it was ‘cheap tactics’ to divert people’s attention from issues plaguing the state. He alleged that the state is rocked by corruption scandals and state’s cover is empty.

Salaries and pensions have not been paid to employees and pensioners under social security scheme for months together. Strong resentment prevails among people for non-payment of pension to them, RJD national working president claimed.

Referring to the recent government order to Rabri Devi giving 15-day ultimatum to vacate the bungalow, Tejashwi said that people want to know why the government is insisting on allotting the house occupied by Rabri Devi as leader of Opposition in state legislative council to a minister.

RJD leader clarified that 10 Circular Road bungalow was allotted to Rabri Devi in the capacity of former chief minister. "Can that status be changed? And what is the fuss about a separate house having been allotted to me? I am the leader of Opposition in the present dispensation. Is government doing a favour?" he asked.