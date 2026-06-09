Two foreign nationals arrested following illegal entry into India through Raxaul border

PATNA: Police arrested two foreign nationals, a woman from Switzerland and a man from Myanmar, for entering India illegally through the Raxaul border under Haraiya police station limits in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

The foreign nationals were arrested when police spotted them moving near the Custom Chowk under suspicious conditions.

However, the police are yet to disclose details on specific identities. During preliminary questioning, they could not provide a clear reason for visiting India or explain the route they took to enter Indian territory.

"Neither of the foreign nationals did not possess any valid travel documents. Entering India without a visa or passport is a violation of the Foreigners Act. Both have been arrested," said station house officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station, Kishan Paswan.

Police have completed the necessary legal formalities in the case.

Police are working to determine the route the duo took to enter India—whether they came via Nepal or through any other border points.

Police are also investigating the motive behind their visit to India and trying to ascertain if they are linked to any suspicious activities.

Given the gravity of the matter, intelligence agencies have been informed, and inputs are being gathered from the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and the immigration department.

Since the India-Nepal border is porous, complaints regarding movement across the Raxaul border without valid documents are frequently received.

In September last year, five foreign nationals, including four from Sudan and one from Bolivia, were arrested in the same area.

In addition, 11 other foreign nationals, including four Chinese citizens and one reportedly linked to the Khalistani movement, were also arrested for attempting to enter India from Nepal without valid travel documents.