Three officers arrested in Bihar tender scam, IAS officer Sanjeev Hans untraceable

PATNA: Bihar’s Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Wednesday arrested three officers for their alleged involvement in a tender scam linked to some senior IAS officers.

The SVU arrested former joint secretary-level officer Mumukshu Choudhary from the Finance Department, former chief engineer Tarini Das from the Building Construction Department, and executive engineer Umesh Kumar Singh from the Urban Development and Housing Department after questioning them in connection with the case.

Another key accused, IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, could not be traced. Sources claimed that he was currently out of the state.

Earlier, the Bihar government had suspended two senior IAS officers in connection with a tender scam allegedly masterminded by Rishu Ranjan Sinha, popularly known as Rishu Shree. The SVU has already arrested Rishu Shree, a government contractor.

Facing allegations of acting as an illegal middleman, Rishu Shree allegedly manipulated state tenders to benefit his firm, "Reliable Infra Services", and extended undue luxuries, including financing multi lakh foreign trips to Europe and Australia, for high-ranking Bihar IAS officers in exchange for lucrative government contracts.

The suspended officers are 2017 batch IAS officer Yogesh Kumar Sagar and 2014 batch IAS officer Abhilasha Kumari Sharma. They are facing allegations of money laundering. Earlier, the Special Vigilance Unit had arrested Rishu Shree in connection with a tender fraud and money laundering case.

After registering an FIR in the alleged tender scam, the SVU launched a detailed probe and found the roles of several officials and engineers to be suspicious.

Choudhary is reportedly accused of benefiting companies linked to Rishu Shree and committing irregularities in contracts during his tenure in municipal bodies. Investigating agencies claim that he has been on their radar since previous raids at his premises allegedly yielded large sums of cash.

Tarini Das is also among the key accused in the case. During an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid, it was claimed that crores of rupees in cash were recovered from his residence.

Following this, the state government initiated departmental action against him. Investigating agencies allege that certain companies were favoured through influence in government construction projects and tenders.

Umesh Kumar Singh is accused of accepting bribes from contractors associated with the Rishu Shree Group and committing irregularities in bill payments.

Action against him was initiated after his name surfaced during investigations by the ED and the SVU.

According to sources, the SVU team summoned the three accused for questioning on Wednesday. Based on the interrogation and available evidence, they were arrested. Following their arrest, preparations were underway to produce them before a court.

The agency may now seek their remand to conduct a detailed investigation into their financial transactions, properties and other suspicious links.