All 10 candidates elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council

PATNA: Nine candidates from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and one from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations expired on Thursday.

Among the prominent winners is former Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, and Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh. Nishant is also presently state health minister in the NDA government led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.

While elections were held for nine regular seats, one seat was filled through by-election. By-poll on one seat necessitated Nitish Kumar’s election to Rajya Sabha.

Four candidates each were elected from BJP and JD (U), one candidate was elected from LJP (RV). From the Opposition camp, RJD candidate won the election.

The newly elected MLCs include Nishant Kumar, Bharti Mehta, Shivani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad from the JD (U), Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, Sanjay Prakash Mayukh, Anil Thakur, and Sheila Pandit were elected from BJP and Ashraf Ansari from LJP (RV). Sunil Singh from RJD was also elected to the Upper House of the state legislature.