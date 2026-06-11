All 10 candidates elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council

PATNA: Nine candidates from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and one from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations expired on Thursday.
Among the prominent winners is former Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, and Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh. Nishant is also presently state health minister in the NDA government led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.
While elections were held for nine regular seats, one seat was filled through by-election. By-poll on one seat necessitated Nitish Kumar’s election to Rajya Sabha.
Four candidates each were elected from BJP and JD (U), one candidate was elected from LJP (RV). From the Opposition camp, RJD candidate won the election.
The newly elected MLCs include Nishant Kumar, Bharti Mehta, Shivani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad from the JD (U), Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, Sanjay Prakash Mayukh, Anil Thakur, and Sheila Pandit were elected from BJP and Ashraf Ansari from LJP (RV). Sunil Singh from RJD was also elected to the Upper House of the state legislature.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLD) chief Upendra Kushwaha’s son, Deepak Prakash, who is presently state Panchayati Raj minister, missed a chance to become an MLC, as the NDA did not field him as a candidate.
With his six-month Constitutional window set to expire in November, his continuation as a minister is now in jeopardy. Annoyed over it, RLM leaders allegedly leaked a letter on social media detailing an alleged secret agreement involving former BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal. The letter contained a written promise from the BJP to allocate an MLC seat to the RLM.
On the other hand, Dilip Jaiswal, who is presently state Revenue Minister, admitted that the BJP and RLM had a written agreement for an MLC seat during the assembly elections. However, he clarified that political situations changed when RLM's Upendra Kushwaha was sent to the Rajya Sabha, altering previous power-sharing deals.
Under the present scenario, Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash has no other option than to resign from the post of state Panchayati Raj minister. Earlier, Upendra Kushwaha had said that Deepak would continue to serve as minister till BJP leadership wished. Kushwaha’s wife Snehlata is an MLA.