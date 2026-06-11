Bihar EOU conducts raids against Hajipur Municipal Council Office accountant in DA case

PATNA: Bihar police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at two locations linked to an accountant at the Hajipur Municipal Council office, Manish Kumar, on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The EOU had received a complaint of corruption against him. Following this, the probe agency registered a case against the accused accountant and obtained a search warrant from the Special Vigilance Court in Muzaffarpur.

An EOU team arrived in Hajipur early Thursday morning and initiated search operations at two locations, his residence in Bagmali and his office premises at the Hajipur Municipal Council.

During the raids, prima facie evidence was found indicating the accumulation of assets worth Rs 2,02,31,500 in excess of his known income—an amount approximately 208.57 percent higher than his legitimate income.

Details regarding the total value of the accused accountant's assets will be available once the raids conclude. In a statement, EOU officials said that transaction of Rs.10 lakh deposited in different banks accounts of Kumar has been restricted.