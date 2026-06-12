After railway bridge theft, 132-ft mobile tower goes missing in Bihar

PATNA: After an old railway bridge, a 132-foot-tall mobile tower has allegedly been stolen in Bihar.

The bizarre incident was reported from Buxar district, where a 132-ft telecom tower and a 15 KVA generator allegedly disappeared from their location.

The incident occurred in Dumraon and came to light when officials and employees of GTL Infrastructure reached the site to repair the mobile tower, which had reportedly remained non-operational for years.

Residents were surprised to learn that the huge telecom tower, located in the middle of a residential area, had vanished without anyone noticing.

Upon arriving at the location, they were shocked to find that the 132-ft tower was no longer there. Along with the tower, a 15 KVA generator set and other technical equipment installed at the site were also found missing.

Following the discovery, a company representative submitted a written complaint at the Dumraon police station, alleging theft of the tower and associated equipment. Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Shubham Arya, SP, Buxar, said a complaint had been received regarding the removal of the tower. “Information about the incident has been received. The matter is being investigated following receipt of the complaint,” he added.