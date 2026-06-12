Bihar police probe threatening call to Deputy CM, separate cyber dispute involving minister

Patna: Bihar police have launched investigations into two separate cybercrime-related complaints involving senior state ministers, including a threatening phone call made to Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and a dispute over alleged social media access linked to Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary.

Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav allegedly received a threatening phone call from an unidentified individual who also used abusive language against him.

An FIR has been registered at the Patna Cyber Crime Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Chief Minister’s personal secretary. Given the sensitivity of the matter, police have initiated immediate action against the offender.

According to the FIR, a call from an unknown number was received on the Deputy Chief Minister’s mobile phone. The caller claimed that a parcel had been booked in his name. When Yadav denied ordering any such parcel, the caller began speaking rudely. Despite his repeated clarification that he had not placed any order, the caller continued to use aggressive language.

When the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that he would not accept any delivery, the caller allegedly began verbally abusing him and issued threats of dire consequences. The incident caused concern within security and administrative circles.

Cyber DSP Nitish Chandra Dharia said that a case has been instituted under relevant sections based on the statement of the personal secretary. Police are examining technical inputs and the call detail record (CDR) linked to the suspected mobile number. He further said that the accused’s location is being traced through surveillance and an arrest is expected soon. “We have taken a serious view of the matter and initiated action against the accused,” the DSP said, adding that the accused would not be spared whoever he may be.

In a separate incident, Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary has lodged an FIR at the Cyber Police Station in Patna against his former personal assistant, Nishant Ketu Jha, alleging that he demanded money in exchange for allowing access to the minister’s social media account.

Jha, however, claimed that he was being pressured by the minister to provide access to his social media account, which was linked to his personal mail account. “Under such circumstances I can not allow to use my personal mail account to someone else,” he added.

Cyber DSP Nitish Chandra Dharia said that a case has been lodged on the basis of the minister’s statement. “The investigation is underway to ascertain the truth,” he told the media.