Three police officers among four killed in SUV-truck collision in Bihar’s Begusarai

BEGUSARAI: Three police officers and the driver of their SUV were killed after the vehicle collided with a truck in Bihar’s Begusarai district while returning from a training programme in Patna early on Friday, officials said.
The accident took place on National Highway-31 near Bakhadda Dhala in Begusarai district.
The deceased officers were station house officers (SHOs) posted in Madhepura district. They were identified as Sajan Kumar Paswan of Ratwara police station, Gyanendra Amarendra of Arar police station, and Neeraj Kumar of Belari police station. All three died at the scene.
The driver, Jyotish Kumar, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, DSP (Traffic) Ranjit Kumar said.
According to police, the SUV carrying the officers crashed into a truck as they were returning from the training programme in Patna. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause and sequence of events leading to the crash.
Expressing grief over the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on X: “The news of the untimely death of three station house officers and their driver in the tragic road accident in Begusarai is extremely saddening and painful. This irreparable loss is a deep shock to the entire police fraternity.”
He also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
(With inputs from PTI)