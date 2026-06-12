Three police officers among four killed in SUV-truck collision in Bihar’s Begusarai

BEGUSARAI: Three police officers and the driver of their SUV were killed after the vehicle collided with a truck in Bihar’s Begusarai district while returning from a training programme in Patna early on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place on National Highway-31 near Bakhadda Dhala in Begusarai district.

The deceased officers were station house officers (SHOs) posted in Madhepura district. They were identified as Sajan Kumar Paswan of Ratwara police station, Gyanendra Amarendra of Arar police station, and Neeraj Kumar of Belari police station. All three died at the scene.