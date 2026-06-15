Bihar coaching row: Faisal Khan's rival Raushan Anand accuses him of plotting brother's murder

PATNA: The ongoing coaching firing row took a dramatic turn on Monday after educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, was accused by his rival, Raushan Anand, of hatching a conspiracy to kill his brother, who was a named accused in the attack on the former’s coaching centre recently.

Raushan's brother, Prince Anand alias Prince Yadav, was found dead under mysterious conditions in Nepal a few days ago.

After his release from Beur Jail in Patna, Raushan told the media that his brother was murdered through a conspiracy planned by Faisal Khan and R S Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage (coaching campus).

“When I was out, nothing happened to my brother. But when I was sent to jail, my brother was murdered," he added. He claimed that a conspiracy was also hatched to murder him inside jail, alleging that efforts were made to pressure him to compromise with Faisal Khan.

On the other hand, Faisal Khan, in a YouTube video message on Monday said, "Our deepest sympathies are with the family. The five individuals who were detained...who were they? They must be investigated. There could be a third person involved. A high-level probe should be conducted, and the guilty should be given the death penalty."