Bihar coaching row: Faisal Khan's rival Raushan Anand accuses him of plotting brother's murder

PATNA: The ongoing coaching firing row took a dramatic turn on Monday after educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, was accused by his rival, Raushan Anand, of hatching a conspiracy to kill his brother, who was a named accused in the attack on the former’s coaching centre recently.
Raushan's brother, Prince Anand alias Prince Yadav, was found dead under mysterious conditions in Nepal a few days ago.
After his release from Beur Jail in Patna, Raushan told the media that his brother was murdered through a conspiracy planned by Faisal Khan and R S Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage (coaching campus).
“When I was out, nothing happened to my brother. But when I was sent to jail, my brother was murdered," he added. He claimed that a conspiracy was also hatched to murder him inside jail, alleging that efforts were made to pressure him to compromise with Faisal Khan.
On the other hand, Faisal Khan, in a YouTube video message on Monday said, "Our deepest sympathies are with the family. The five individuals who were detained...who were they? They must be investigated. There could be a third person involved. A high-level probe should be conducted, and the guilty should be given the death penalty."
Earlier, a local court on Monday granted bail to Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Academy, in connection with a firing incident outside Khan Global Studies (KGS), run by Faisal Khan.
Raushan had been in jail for the last 12 days. His release came a day after his brother, Prince Anand died in Nepal under mysterious circumstances.
Prince was among those named in the FIR registered after the firing incident and vandalism outside Khan coaching centre in the Musallahpur Hat locality under Kadamkuan police station limits in Patna on June 2.
Police arrested Raushan for his alleged connection to the firing incident. The rivalry between Raushan's coaching institute and Khan’s reportedly escalated recently over claims and counter claims regarding the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination results.
During the chaos, security guards deployed at Khan’s institute opened fire in the air. Police arrested two KGS’s security guards and seized their firearms.
According to police statements, the arrested guards claimed during interrogation that they resorted to firing after receiving direct orders from Khan.
Their statements led to the registration of the FIR against Khan. Earlier, Khan’s coaching institute manager Kanhaiya lodged a case against Raushan and others for orchestrating attack at the coaching centre.
Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary said that the state government would improve teaching standards in government-run schools across the state, which will ultimately lead to closer of private coaching institutes.
“The government is working on plans to upgrade teaching standards in government schools. This will result in closer of private coaching centres,” he told the media on sidelines of a government programme in Gaya.