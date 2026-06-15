Bihar DG (Special Branch) inaugurates two-day cyber security workshop in Patna

NEW DELHI: Bihar’s Director General (Special Branch and Operations) Kundan Krishnan on Monday emphasised that cyber security has become one of the most significant issues affecting public welfare in an era marked by rapid digital advancement and increasing dependence on technology.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day training workshop on cyber security for police personnel at the Police Headquarters in Patna, Kundan Krishnan underlined the growing importance of safeguarding digital systems and networks against emerging threats.

The workshop has been organised for police officials engaged in cyber security-related duties and aims to strengthen their capabilities in tackling cybercrime and protecting citizens from online fraud.

Addressing the participants, Kundan Krishnan said, “Cybersecurity has become an important issue in the fields of banking, e-commerce, communication, electricity supply, transport and other sectors”.

He noted that the expanding use of digital platforms across essential services has made cyber security a critical concern for both governments and citizens.

The senior police officer urged the attending officials to remain abreast of the constantly evolving methods employed by cyber criminals. He stressed the need for continuous learning and adaptation, calling upon officers to equip themselves with the latest technological tools and knowledge to effectively counter cyber threats.