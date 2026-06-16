Rabri Devi writes to Bihar CM, seeks one-month extention to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, has sought a one-month extension to vacate the 10 Circular Road government bungalow.
The move is is likely to bring the ongoing tussle between Rabri Devi and the state government over the residence to an end.
Bihar government has allotted 39 Harding Road to Rabri Devi, while 10 Circular Road has been allotted to Bihar dairy, fisheries, and animal resources minister Nand Kishore Ram.
In her letter to CM Samrat Choudhary, Rabri wrote, "Lalu Yadav ji is at risk of infection. For this reason, doctors have advised him to stay separate from the family. A separate room was constructed for Lalu Prasad at the 10 Circular Road residence based on medical advice. If a similar arrangement is made at the 39 Harding Road residence, she will shift there."
According to sources, some work is still pending at the official residence allotted to her as LoP in the Legislative Council at 39 Harding Road.
In her letter, she stated that work in areas such as the kitchen and the hall remains incomplete.
While the deadline for vacating the house has already passed. Rabri Devi has requested the government to ensure that a separate room and necessary amenities were provided at the 39 Harding Road residence as well, keeping Lalu's health in mind.
Meanwhile, Lalu's family is also constructing a private house in Patna's Kautilya Nagar locality, where the RJD chief intends to live with his wife, Rabri Devi.
The construction work at the Kautilya Nagar site has been accelerated as well. Rabri Devi, Lalu, and their younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are likely to reside in the private home rather than accepting the government accommodation, sources said.
Sources said that the construction of the Kautilya Nagar bungalow was in its final phase, with work currently underway on windows, doors, and flooring.
Rabri recently took stock of construction work at the site.
The “malmas” (adhik mas) period, considered inauspicious in the Hindu calendar, ended on June 15, and now the Lalu family may soon perform the housewarming ceremony at the Kautilya Nagar residence.
During her visit, Rabri directed the contractor to expedite the work.
Some belongings have already been shifted from the 10 Circular Road residence to the new home in Kautilya Nagar in the state capital.