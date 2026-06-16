Rabri Devi writes to Bihar CM, seeks one-month extention to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, has sought a one-month extension to vacate the 10 Circular Road government bungalow.

The move is is likely to bring the ongoing tussle between Rabri Devi and the state government over the residence to an end.

Bihar government has allotted 39 Harding Road to Rabri Devi, while 10 Circular Road has been allotted to Bihar dairy, fisheries, and animal resources minister Nand Kishore Ram.

In her letter to CM Samrat Choudhary, Rabri wrote, "Lalu Yadav ji is at risk of infection. For this reason, doctors have advised him to stay separate from the family. A separate room was constructed for Lalu Prasad at the 10 Circular Road residence based on medical advice. If a similar arrangement is made at the 39 Harding Road residence, she will shift there."

According to sources, some work is still pending at the official residence allotted to her as LoP in the Legislative Council at 39 Harding Road.

In her letter, she stated that work in areas such as the kitchen and the hall remains incomplete.

While the deadline for vacating the house has already passed. Rabri Devi has requested the government to ensure that a separate room and necessary amenities were provided at the 39 Harding Road residence as well, keeping Lalu's health in mind.