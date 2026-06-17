Lalu Prasad accuses Nitish Kumar of 'vendetta politics' over bungalow eviction, security downgrade

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday accused former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of orchestrating the eviction of Rabri Devi from the 10 Circular Road government bungalow and downgrading the family's security cover.

"Yes, our security has been removed. Nitish Kumar has orchestrated all of this," Lalu told reporters after notices were issued to vacate the bungalow and the family's security was reduced.

Earlier, on his return from Singapore, Lalu reacted to the developments, saying, "Everyone has gone mad. NDA government is indulging in hate and vendetta politics."

The 10 Circular Road bungalow had been allotted to Rabri Devi in her capacity as Leader of Opposition. Rabri, Lalu and other family members have lived there for over two decades. However, after the NDA government assumed office last year, eviction notices were served for the residence.

The deadline to vacate the bungalow expired on June 16. Rabri Devi subsequently requested the government to provide a separate room and essential facilities at the alternative residence allotted to her at 39 Harding Road, citing Lalu's health condition.

The Bihar government has already allotted the 39 Harding Road bungalow to Rabri Devi, while the 10 Circular Road residence has been reassigned to state Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Nand Kishore Ram.

In a letter to the chief minister, Rabri Devi wrote that Lalu Prasad is vulnerable to infections and has been advised by doctors to stay separately from other family members. She noted that a separate room had been specially constructed for him at the 10 Circular Road residence and requested similar arrangements at 39 Harding Road before the family shifts.