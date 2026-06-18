Five youths gang-rape woman in Bihar’s Begusarai

PATNA: A 28-year-old married woman was gang raped by five youths in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

The perpetrators of the crime also inserted a live bullet, a stone and a piece of wood in her private parts.

Though the incident took place on the night of June 11, the rape was confirmed on Thursday during her medical examination.

The survivor has been admitted to the Sadar hospital at the district headquarters.

In her statement before the court, the survivor said that five youths forcibly held her captive when she had stepped out to relieve herself.

The accused took her to a secluded place and raped her after tying her up with a rope.

The accused reportedly took turns raping the survivor and assaulted her when she tried to raise an alarm.

They only left her when she lost consciousness.

Her husband later reached the spot and took her to the hospital for treatment.