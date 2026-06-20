Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 10,000 crore for Bihar rail infra

PATNA: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the central government has allocated a record budget of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar during the financial year 2026-27.

Vaishnaw, who was on a day-long visit to the state, flagged off the Chapra–Delhi (Anand Vihar) Express, the Mau–Delhi (Anand Vihar) Express and the extension of the Doohri Ghat–Aunrihar MEMU train service up to Varanasi in Saran.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was present on the occasion, while Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma joined the event virtually.

Addressing the gathering in Saran, Vaishnaw said that five additional platforms were being constructed at Patna railway junction to enhance passenger capacity. Fatuha railway station near Patna is also being developed, he added.

Vaishnaw added that in the last 12 years under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a total of 2,034 km of new railway tracks had been laid in Bihar. “Bullet train connectivity from Delhi to Lucknow, Lucknow to Varanasi, Varanasi to Patna and Patna to Siliguri will begin in the coming years. The journey time from Delhi to Patna will be reduced to just 4 hours and 41 minutes once the bullet train becomes operational,” he informed.

Besides, the Centre is also planning to introduce 200 new trains for the state in the next seven to eight years, he stated.