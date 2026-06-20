Tej Pratap Yadav accuses former aide of conspiring to kill him, father Lalu Prasad

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief and eldest son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap, on Saturday said he has filed a police complaint against his former aide for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill him and his father.

In his complaint, filed at the Sachivalaya police station on Friday, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that his former aide, Akash Yadav and his family have hatched a conspiracy to kill him and his unwell father.

"Based on my complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Akash Yadav, his sister Anuskha Yadav, and six others. They are making efforts to tarnish my image. My father, Lalu Prasad ji is unwell... They are hatching a conspiracy to kill me and my father," Yadav told reporters.

He requested Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to provide him with adequate security.

Those named in the complaint include Anuskha Yadav, with whom Tej Pratap had claimed to be in a relationship despite being married to another woman.

The development prompted his father to expel him from the RJD even as the former state minister later retracted and claimed that it was a confusion arising out of his "hacked" social media handle.

He further claimed that the alleged threat could be part of a broader political conspiracy.

"It is possible that he (Akash Yadav) wants to have me killed in collusion with the Opposition," he alleged.

Prior to Tej Pratap lodging the complaint against Akash Yadav, the latter lodged a complaint against the JJD chief with Patliputra police station in the state capital.

Akash Yadav alleged that Tej Pratap and his aide attempted to force their way into his house, seeking to meet his family members.

The JJD chief, however, dismissed the allegations as "false and fabricated."

Akash Yadav said he received a call from a US number from a person who claimed to have links with a jailed gangster.

Police said they were examining the matter.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad for six years on May 25 last year, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with Anushka.

He, however, later deleted the social media post with a claim that his page was "hacked."

Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour."

(With inputs from PTI)