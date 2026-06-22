Five Bihar med students among 28 held for impersonation in NEET re-test

PATNA: Even as the NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted amid unprecedented security arrangements on Sunday, Bihar Police unearthed an impersonation racket in Lakhisarai district. A total of 28 individuals, including five medical students from Bihar, were held.

Additional Director General Sudhanshu Kumar confirmed that 18 staff members had been arrested for allegedly colluding with dummy candidates and middlemen by compromising the verification process at an exam centre in Lakhisarai.

In addition, nine candidates were detained at the exam centre after authorities suspected them of appearing in the exam on behalf of registered candidates. Mayank Kashyap, a fourth-year student at PMCH, was arrested after entering the Hasanpur examination centre in collusion with biometric staff member Ankit Kumar.

Based on Kashyap’s disclosures, police arrested Ravi Shankar, a student of Pavapuri Medical College in Rajgir, Nalanda, and Arpit Raj, a student of ANMMCH, Gaya. Arpit Raj is believed to be the mastermind behind the racket. The CBI had earlier questioned him in connection with the 2024 NEET paper leak case.