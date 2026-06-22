PMCH student among nine impersonators arrested in Bihar during NEET UG 2026 re-exam

PATNA: Nine impersonators, including a third-year MBBS student of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), were arrested in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district during the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on Sunday.

The impersonators, also known as scholars or solvers in local parlance, were arrested when the authorities concerned conducted raids at various examination centres.

In addition, seven employees of a private agency responsible for biometric verification have been detained for questioning.

The arrested student of PMCH has been identified as Mayank Kashyap. While seven were arrested from Kendriya Vidyalaya examination centre, one student each was apprehended from K R K School and Hasanpur high school examination centres in Sheikhpura district, respectively.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the arrested individuals had appeared in place of bona fide candidates in exchange for large sums of money. Police officials believe that Rs 10 lakh was demanded from each candidate for providing a scholar (impersonator).

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Prabhakar Kumar said that during initial questioning, several of the arrested youths claimed to be associated with medical colleges in Patna and Gaya in Bihar and Delhi.

According to sources, some of them are students of PMCH, ANMMCH Gaya, and medical institutions in Delhi. Investigating agencies are verifying their academic records and identity documents.

Officials stated that at the Hasanpur examination centre , a person was caught taking the examination on behalf of a candidate named Sanjeet Kumar. Similarly, Arpit Raj, a fourth-year MBBS student at ANMMCH Gaya, was also arrested in Lakhisarai and is currently being questioned.