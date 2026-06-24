Bihar signes MoU with Google & Microsoft, two other companies to promote AI

PATNA: in a bid to make Bihar as a recognized hub for AI on a global level, The Bihar government cabinet on Wednesday approved four important proposals of IT department and signed MoUs with Google, Microsoft, CoRover, and Sarvam AI, state’s told media persons.

According to IT minister Nitish Mishra, these agreements do not involve any financial commitments. Instead, they are collaborative arrangements through which leading AI companies will provide Bihar with technical guidance, training, and support for innovation.

Bihar government has planned to implement AI-based skilling programs on a large scale. Under this initiative, government employees, officials, teachers, and youth will receive training in Artificial Intelligence technologies. Efforts will also be made to create an AI-friendly learning environment for students beginning at the school level.

Mishra said that Bihar is formulating its own independent Artificial Intelligence Policy which is in its final stage and will be made public soon. A comprehensive consultation meeting was organized to gather suggestions from industry experts, technology companies, and other stakeholders, he added.

He further informed that, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Patna, efforts are underway to establish a major research centre and a state-of-the-art research laboratory focused on IT and AI. The objective of this initiative is to promote research, innovation, and deep-tech startups.

Mishra noted that the Bihar government already operates its own State Data Centre (SDC), where data related to government applications and services is securely stored.

In the future, AI-based systems will also be operated through this data centre, while AI models may utilize cloud computing and other technological platforms.

The minister further said that the AI initiative will play a significant role in attracting investment to the state, generating employment opportunities, enhancing the employability of young people, and improving the implementation of public welfare schemes.