FIR filed against five Bihar cops over Bhojpur encounter death of youth

PATNA: Amid political furore over the death of a youth in a police encounter in Bhojpur district, an FIR has been registered against five police personnel based on his mother’s complaint.

The FIR has been filed against the sub-divisional police officer of Jagdishpur and the then Station House Officer of Shahpur police station and three other cops over the controversial police encounter, in which the youth, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, was killed.

Bhojpur SP Raj confirmed the registration of the FIR against the police personnel.

After her son died in the encounter on June 17, Asha Devi submitted a written complaint on June 18. However, it was registered on Tuesday. In the application to the SP, Bharat’s mother claimed that her son had been continuously raising the issue of the problems faced by flood-displaced people with the administration.

Asha Devi claimed that her 28-year-old son threw away the weapon he was holding during a Facebook live broadcast when he surrendered to the police on June 17. The family alleged that despite this, police personnel grabbed him, threw him to the ground, and fired multiple shots at him.