SVU files chargesheet against IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, six others in Bihar tender scam

PATNA: Bihar Police’s Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against seven accused, including senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, in a government tender scam.

Hans, a 1997-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, has been untraceable since contractor Rishu Shree was arrested on May 27.

Pankaj Darad, Additional Director General (ADG), SVU, confirmed that the chargesheet had been filed in the special vigilance court against seven accused. In the 4,000-page chargesheet, the investigating agency claimed to have collected substantial evidence of the accused's involvement in the case.

“The probe agency has enough evidence to prove the accused’s involvement in the award of government contracts to Rishu Shree and other companies at the latter’s behest,” Darad said, adding that investigations against other suspects were still underway.

Besides Hans, the chargesheet names Santosh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Mumukchhu Choudhary, Tarini Das and Umesh Kumar Singh. The ADG said evidence had also been found against government officials Mumukchhu Choudhary, Tarini Das and Umesh Kumar Singh.