Bihar: Vaishali DM Varsha Singh’s campaign redefines girl child empowerment

Bihar’s Vaishali district is witnessing a new form of gender sensitisation campaign, conceptualised and launched by the district’s woman IAS officer and District Magistrate (DM) -Varsha Singh. Speaking about this to Rajesh Kumar Thakur on the sidelines of an award ceremony in Delhi on 20 June where the initiative received the prestigious SKOCH Award 2026, DM Varsha Singh, who is popularly called as a “People’s DM”, shared insights into ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’, a pioneering campaign aimed at promoting girl child empowerment and gender equality.

Excerpts:

Q: Congratulations on your initiative, ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’—a first-of-its-kind campaign launched in Bihar’s Vaishali district to promote gender empowerment and equality through societal participation. What is the initiative essentially about?

In the evolving narrative of governance and social reform, certain initiatives stand out not merely because of their design but because of the sensitivity and vision they embody. And, the ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’ is one these, which was launched on 11 October 2025, with the objective of empowering the girl child and promoting gender equality across Vaishali district. I conceptualised this initiative with the aim of bringing about a spontaneous change in people’s mindset towards girl children and encouraging greater acceptance of gender equality. I am proud to say that Vaishali was the only district from Bihar selected for this prestigious award this year but BRSTC’s pink buses initiative was also awarded.

The campaign has played a significant role in celebrating the birth of daughters, fostering a positive social mindset, and creating awareness about the dignity and rights of the girl child. It is fundamentally a behaviour-change-driven initiative that uses the principle of ‘nudging’ to promote the dignity and acceptance of girls from the very moment of their birth.

The vision of the project is to create a society where the birth of every girl child is celebrated, valued and nurtured, free from discrimination and bias.

Q: Has the initiative begun to make a positive impact on people’s attitudes towards gender equality and girl child empowerment since its launch eight months ago?

Yes, the impact is increasingly visible across the district. People, particularly women, have become more actively engaged in the protection and promotion of girl child empowerment and gender equality. One notable example is the rise in institutional deliveries of female babies at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district. More women are choosing safe institutional deliveries, and there is a growing acceptance of the birth of daughters.

Furthermore, the initiative has instilled a stronger sense of confidence, self-worth and support among girls themselves. Through its activities and awareness campaigns, girls are becoming more conscious of their rights and opportunities. The initiative combines behavioural nudges, community engagement, and access to health and welfare support to transform societal attitudes and ensure equal opportunities from the earliest stage of life. It contributes towards a future where gender equality is not merely an aspiration but a lived reality.