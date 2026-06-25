Bihar: Vaishali DM Varsha Singh’s campaign redefines girl child empowerment

Bihar’s Vaishali district is witnessing a new form of gender sensitisation campaign, conceptualised and launched by the district’s woman IAS officer and District Magistrate (DM) -Varsha Singh. Speaking about this to Rajesh Kumar Thakur on the sidelines of an award ceremony in Delhi on 20 June where the initiative received the prestigious SKOCH Award 2026, DM Varsha Singh, who is popularly called as a “People’s DM”, shared insights into ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’, a pioneering campaign aimed at promoting girl child empowerment and gender equality.
Excerpts:
Q: Congratulations on your initiative, ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’—a first-of-its-kind campaign launched in Bihar’s Vaishali district to promote gender empowerment and equality through societal participation. What is the initiative essentially about?
In the evolving narrative of governance and social reform, certain initiatives stand out not merely because of their design but because of the sensitivity and vision they embody. And, the ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’ is one these, which was launched on 11 October 2025, with the objective of empowering the girl child and promoting gender equality across Vaishali district. I conceptualised this initiative with the aim of bringing about a spontaneous change in people’s mindset towards girl children and encouraging greater acceptance of gender equality. I am proud to say that Vaishali was the only district from Bihar selected for this prestigious award this year but BRSTC’s pink buses initiative was also awarded.
The campaign has played a significant role in celebrating the birth of daughters, fostering a positive social mindset, and creating awareness about the dignity and rights of the girl child. It is fundamentally a behaviour-change-driven initiative that uses the principle of ‘nudging’ to promote the dignity and acceptance of girls from the very moment of their birth.
The vision of the project is to create a society where the birth of every girl child is celebrated, valued and nurtured, free from discrimination and bias.
Q: Has the initiative begun to make a positive impact on people’s attitudes towards gender equality and girl child empowerment since its launch eight months ago?
Yes, the impact is increasingly visible across the district. People, particularly women, have become more actively engaged in the protection and promotion of girl child empowerment and gender equality. One notable example is the rise in institutional deliveries of female babies at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district. More women are choosing safe institutional deliveries, and there is a growing acceptance of the birth of daughters.
Furthermore, the initiative has instilled a stronger sense of confidence, self-worth and support among girls themselves. Through its activities and awareness campaigns, girls are becoming more conscious of their rights and opportunities. The initiative combines behavioural nudges, community engagement, and access to health and welfare support to transform societal attitudes and ensure equal opportunities from the earliest stage of life. It contributes towards a future where gender equality is not merely an aspiration but a lived reality.
Q: Do you believe meaningful change can be achieved through public participation supported by a sensitive administrative approach, and does this initiative embody those principles?
Absolutely. The issue of gender imbalance is deeply rooted in socio-cultural norms, economic perceptions and long-standing generational biases. While legislative measures and regulatory frameworks have played a critical role in curbing unlawful practices, it has become equally important to complement them with interventions that appeal to society’s conscience. This initiative does precisely that. It seeks to transform mindsets by celebrating the birth of a girl child and instilling a sense of dignity, pride and assurance from the very beginning of her life.
Q: Could you elaborate on how the ‘Jiyo Nanhi Pari’ initiative is implemented through various government departments and institutions in the district?
The initiative is implemented through all Primary Health Centres in the district and is built around four simple but impactful interventions. Every newborn girl and her mother are provided with a sanitation and postnatal care kit, families are facilitated for early enrolment in key government schemes such as birth registration, immunization and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, parents receive a personalized ‘Badhai Ho’ congratulatory letter, carrying a positive message on the birth of their daughter, and an oath-taking ceremony is conducted to encourage families to pledge equal care, education and opportunities for their girl child. Together, these components combine service delivery with behavioural change to promote gender equality from the very beginning of a child’s life.
At its core, the scheme is built around a simple yet powerful idea: recognition and positive reinforcement can drive social change. Under this initiative, every girl child born at a Primary Health Centre across all blocks of the district is welcomed with a thoughtfully curated sanitation kit. While the kit addresses the immediate health and hygiene needs of both the newborn and the mother,
it also carries deeper symbolic significance. It signifies that the administration stands alongside the family in welcoming the child. In many sections of society, the birth of a daughter is not always openly celebrated. By institutionalising this gesture of congratulations, the administration sends a strong and positive message—that the birth of a daughter is a matter of pride and joy. This simple yet meaningful act has the potential to challenge entrenched biases and gradually reshape social attitudes.
Q: How does the initiative disseminate awareness about gender equality and the empowerment of the girl child?
Equally important is the dissemination of information through specially designed pamphlets provided to parents. These pamphlets contain details of a wide range of State and Central Government schemes aimed at the welfare and empowerment of girls. From educational assistance and scholarship programmes to skill development initiatives and financial inclusion schemes, the information equips families with knowledge about the opportunities available to their daughters.
Often, the gap between policy formulation and actual benefit delivery stems from a lack of awareness at the grassroots level. By providing this information at the time of birth, the initiative ensures that families are informed, encouraged and better prepared to invest in their daughters’ futures. The implementation framework is both structured and scalable. By anchoring the initiative within PHCs—the first point of contact for maternal and child healthcare services—it ensures broad coverage and consistency. Each block becomes a unit of change, each PHC a centre of celebration, and every birth of a girl child an opportunity to reinforce positive social values. This decentralised yet coordinated approach enhances both efficiency and impact.
Q: What makes this initiative different from several other similar programmes launched across the State and various districts?
What distinguishes Nanhi Pari Pariyojana is its multidimensional nature. It is not merely a health intervention, nor simply an awareness campaign. Rather, it represents a convergence of public health, social messaging, administrative outreach and behavioural change. The initiative recognises that improving the child sex ratio requires more than deterrence. It requires a transformation in perception, the nurturing of positive values, and the consistent reinforcement of the idea that daughters are equal stakeholders in society’s progress.
The long-term implications of such an initiative are profound. A balanced child sex ratio is not merely a statistical objective; it is a reflection of a fair and equitable society. By addressing the issue at its very root—at the time of birth—Vaishali district is laying the foundation for a more inclusive future.
Over time, as more families experience this gesture of recognition and support, the cumulative impact can lead to tangible improvements in societal attitudes and demographic indicators.
Moreover, Nanhi Pari Pariyojana has the potential to serve as a model for replication across other districts and states. Its strength lies in its simplicity, emotional resonance and practical design. It demonstrates that effective governance does not always require complex mechanisms; sometimes, the thoughtful integration of empathy and administration yields the most meaningful outcomes. By celebrating daughters and empowering families, the initiative contributes to building a culture where every child, regardless of gender, is welcomed, nurtured and given the opportunity to thrive.
Q- So, in a broader sense, this initiative is more than an administrative effort towards gender equality and a girl- child empowerment you mean to say?
Indeed, Nanhi Pari Pariyojana is more than an administrative scheme—it is a movement aimed at changing hearts and minds. It is a reminder that governance, at its best, is not merely about policies but about people; not just about systems but about sensitivity.
In a broader sense, the initiative aligns closely with the vision of inclusive development and gender equality. It reinforces the belief that true progress is measured not only by economic growth but also by the values society upholds and the opportunities it extends to all its members. As Vaishali takes this commendable step forward, it sets an example of how districts can address critical social challenges through innovation, compassion and determination.