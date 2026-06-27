Former Union Minister RCP Singh meets Nitish Kumar, fuels JD(U) return speculation

PATNA: Former Union minister RCP Singh on Saturday met former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar at his official residence in Patna, but the two only exchanged greetings and did not hold any discussion.

The meeting has triggered speculation over Singh's possible return to the JD(U). Singh arrived at Nitish Kumar's residence with around 20-25 supporters. According to those present, Nitish acknowledged Singh's greeting from a distance before returning inside.

Singh, a former JD(U) national president, resigned from the party in 2022 after reportedly joining the Union Cabinet in 2019 without Nitish Kumar's consent. He waited in the meeting room with his supporters, but no discussion took place. Singh later posted a photograph of the meeting on social media.

Asked about his possible return to the JD(U), Singh said, “The issue will be discussed later. Today was first day and I just went to his residence to meet him after four years. His body language was good. After all, we have been known to each other for more than 25 years.”

After serving two terms as a Rajya Sabha member, Singh distanced himself from the JD(U) after being denied a third term. He and Nitish Kumar had also attended a Kurmi community programme in January this year, where they did not interact.

The meeting has led to speculation over Singh's political future, though JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed reports of his return.

"Our party had a very bitter experience with him. His activities in the party reflected a well-planned strategy to plunge it into the abyss. He had brought our number in the Bihar assembly to as low as 43. How low will he take us now?" he told newspersons.

He said he did not trust Singh and alleged that the former JD(U) leader had described Nitish Kumar as "unworthy of remaining active" in politics during the Assembly elections.