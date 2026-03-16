Tejashwi accuses BJP of horse-trading in Bihar Rajya Sabha polls

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in horse-trading and resorting to coercive measures to ensure the victory of the NDA’s five candidates in the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi alleged that the BJP had stifled democratic processes. He asserted that while the Mahagathbandhan possessed sufficient numerical strength, last-minute horse-trading and coercion ultimately influenced the outcome.

“We will not bow down and vow to answer this act of deceit in the court of the people,” he said. Reacting to the failure of three Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA to cast their votes, Tejashwi stated that appropriate action would be taken against those who surrendered to an opposing ideology.

“BJP's tactics, character, and true face have always been defined by the misuse of money power and state machinery, a pattern to which the mandate of the people of Bihar fell victim this time,” he added.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue the fight against the BJP’s ideology and noted that the five MLAs of AIMIM and one MLA of BSP supported the Mahagathbandhan. “Had our four MLAs not betrayed us, we would have won one seat. The issue regarding their absence will be addressed later,” he said.