Nitish Kumar's successor as Bihar CM must follow his path, else he won't survive: Jitan Ram Manjhi
PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday claimed that the successor of the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would have to follow in his footsteps, else he would not be able to survive.
Addressing a public gathering during Nitish’s ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ in Gaya, Manjhi said, “Nitish is now set to move to Rajya Sabha, but whoever succeeds him here will have to follow in Nitish's footsteps.”
“If Nitish's successor does not follow him, he will not be able to survive,” former Chief Minister Manjhi remarked. BJP and JD (U) have reportedly reached a consensus on the structure of the new government in Bihar, to be formed next month.
After the election of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, BJP will now install its own CM. There is also a doubt whether Nitish will join the Modi government as a union minister, as he is more likely to serve solely as a member of the upper house.
Nitish’s term in Rajya Sabha starts on April 10, so it is expected that he will resign from the post of chief minister and also from the membership of the state legislative council before that.
Meanwhile, two major constituents of the Bihar NDA - BJP and JD (U) – have reached a consensus over the formation of a new government. In all likelihood, BJP will get the post of chief minister, as there is also a possibility that there will be a major restructuring of the new cabinet with the BJP and JD (U) exchanging key portfolios.
There are also speculations that besides Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, a senior leader from JD (U) will also be given the post of deputy chief ministers in new government.
Under the current formula, BJP holds two deputy chief minister posts and 16 ministerial portfolios, whereas the JD (U) holds the chief minister's post and 15 ministerial portfolios. Other alliance partners—specifically the LJP (RV)—hold two ministerial posts, while the RLM and HAM hold one each.
The underlying formula for portfolio allocation is based on assigning one ministerial berth for every 4.5 to 5 assembly seats held by a party.
BJP is likely to retain the post of assembly speaker while the post of state legislative Council is likely to go to JD (U). The home department will remainunder the BJP's control.