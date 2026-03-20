Nitish Kumar's successor as Bihar CM must follow his path, else he won't survive: Jitan Ram Manjhi

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday claimed that the successor of the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would have to follow in his footsteps, else he would not be able to survive.

Addressing a public gathering during Nitish’s ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ in Gaya, Manjhi said, “Nitish is now set to move to Rajya Sabha, but whoever succeeds him here will have to follow in Nitish's footsteps.”

“If Nitish's successor does not follow him, he will not be able to survive,” former Chief Minister Manjhi remarked. BJP and JD (U) have reportedly reached a consensus on the structure of the new government in Bihar, to be formed next month.

After the election of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, BJP will now install its own CM. There is also a doubt whether Nitish will join the Modi government as a union minister, as he is more likely to serve solely as a member of the upper house.

Nitish’s term in Rajya Sabha starts on April 10, so it is expected that he will resign from the post of chief minister and also from the membership of the state legislative council before that.