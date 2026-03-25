JD(U) moves Lok Sabha Speaker seeking disqualification of party MP Girdhari Yadav

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) has submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking the disqualification of its own MP, Girdhari Yadav.

The notice, submitted by JD(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, Dileshwar Kamait, seeks Yadav’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of his alleged anti-party activities.

Former JD(U) national president and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Wednesday stated that the move to disqualify Yadav was taken in view of his decision to campaign for his son, who is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly election on an RJD ticket.

“The decision was not taken by us, the decision was taken by those who fielded their son on an RJD ticket in the Assembly elections, and he (Girdhari Yadav) himself campaigned for the election. On that basis, our parliamentary leader Dileshwar Kamait has submitted the application; now the Speaker will consider it,” Lalan Singh told the media.