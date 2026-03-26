Nitish supporters rally for son Nishant to be made next Bihar CM

PATNA: In a significant development, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s followers on Thursday appealed to him to make his son, Nishant Kumar, CM before “shifting to Delhi” as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Nitish was in Nalanda during the last day of his “Samriddhi Yatra”. His supporters raised slogans such as “Jai Nishant, Tay Nishant” (Victory to Nishant, Nishant is the chosen one), expressing their sentiments for him and their eagerness to see him as next chief minister of Bihar.
They asserted that, without Nitish, the condition of Bihar would resemble that of a widow, and hence people wanted that he should not move to Delhi. If leaving Bihar is indeed unavoidable, he should first ensure that Nishant Kumar is seated in his chair before he goes, they added.
JD (U) workers pleaded with Nitish Kumar not to ‘abandon’ Bihar as police stepped in to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, JD (U) MLA from Mokama Anant Singh also demanded that Nishant Kumar should be made next chief minister of Bihar.
JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar sought blessings for Nishant from the stage during the public meeting. Party MP Ramprit Mandal stated that Nishant was capable of holding any position—be it chief minister or deputy chief Minister—as he “truly deserved” it.
During the 'Samriddhi Yatra' in Nalanda, CM Nitish Kumar emphasised development, employment generation, and his "Saat Nishchay" (Seven Resolves) program.
He inaugurated projects worth Rs 810 crores and inspected the progress of flyover construction and the development of the Panchane river embankment.
Employment and empowerment for the youth and women remain top priorities.
Nitish later concluded his Samriddhi Yatra at a function organised at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.
Addressing the gathering, BJP president and Nitish’s former cabinet colleague, Nitin Nabin said, “As an MLA serving alongside the chief minister, I have always had the opportunity to learn something new. I give you my assurance that there will be no shortfall in the development of Patna and Bihar. With the support of the central government, this progress will continue to gain momentum.”
“Nitish Ji has elevated Bihar to a distinct and prominent position. You have laid down an extensive network of roads across the state. The policies you formulated regarding road infrastructure are today being emulated by several other states,” he noted.
“The state will forever remember your contribution to the development of a 'New Bihar.' By providing employment to 50 lakh people, you have demonstrated how resolve can be transformed into tangible achievement. The NDA government will continue to follow the very roadmap you have charted for Bihar,” he added.