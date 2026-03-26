Nitish supporters rally for son Nishant to be made next Bihar CM

PATNA: In a significant development, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s followers on Thursday appealed to him to make his son, Nishant Kumar, CM before “shifting to Delhi” as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish was in Nalanda during the last day of his “Samriddhi Yatra”. His supporters raised slogans such as “Jai Nishant, Tay Nishant” (Victory to Nishant, Nishant is the chosen one), expressing their sentiments for him and their eagerness to see him as next chief minister of Bihar.

They asserted that, without Nitish, the condition of Bihar would resemble that of a widow, and hence people wanted that he should not move to Delhi. If leaving Bihar is indeed unavoidable, he should first ensure that Nishant Kumar is seated in his chair before he goes, they added.

JD (U) workers pleaded with Nitish Kumar not to ‘abandon’ Bihar as police stepped in to maintain law and order.