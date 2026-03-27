Bihar man kills nephews, niece for not opening door promptly

PATNA: In a fit of anger, a man on Friday allegedly killed his two nephews and a niece in Aurangabad, using a cutter machine after they did not open the door of their house quickly when he knocked. The incident occurred under the Hasanpura police station limits in Aurangabad district.

The accused has been identified as Guddu Pal. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dawoodnagar, Ashok Kumar Das, said the deceased have been identified as Anish (10), Ayush (7), and Anushka (5), the sons and daughter of Aman Pal.

Reportedly angered over the delay in opening the door, the accused, a resident of Khuthan village, killed the minors. Police are investigating the case from all angles, including possible old enmity.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly attempted to end his life by trying to slit his throat. He has been referred to a hospital in Patna and remains under police custody.

Sources said the accused played a song at full volume during the incident.

Meanwhile, police have collected samples from the scene and sent them to the state forensic science laboratory for examination.

An investigating officer said the reason behind the gruesome incident is yet to be ascertained. “Police will record statement of the accused after he gains consciousness. At present he is not in a condition to get his statement recorded,” the officer said.