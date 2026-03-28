Public, JD(U) workers do not want Bihar CM Nitish to move away from state politics: Min Ashok Choudhary

PATNA: Amid reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likely to resign from the Bihar legislative council on Monday, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Choudhary on Saturday said that a large section of people and party workers did not want Nitish moving away from state politics, but the existing circumstances necessitated the decision.

Talking to media persons, Choudhary, who is also the rural works department minister, said that the entire state of Bihar would deeply feel Nitish's absence as he has done remarkable work for the state's development. He said circumstances necessitated that Nitish move to the Rajya Sabha.

Choudhary contended that Nitish was not merely a political leader but had become the very embodiment of Bihar's development. His distinctive working style and administrative prowess have left a profound impact across the state, he added.

Choudhary said that those who knew him closely, truly understood the transformative changes he had brought about in Bihar during his 20-year tenure as chief minister, and hence his move to the Rajya Sabha marked an emotional moment for several leaders of JD(U).

He cited the case of people’s demand during Nitish’s recently concluded ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, during which the public urged him not to leave Bihar. During his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, Nitish was told not to leave Bihar for the people's sake.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar, in a statement, said that Nitish Kumar's successor would be decided by senior leaders of BJP and JD(U). “A consensus will be reached among top leaders of the two constituents on the next CM of Bihar,” he said in a video-recorded statement on Saturday.