Public, JD(U) workers do not want Bihar CM Nitish to move away from state politics: Min Ashok Choudhary

PATNA: Amid reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likely to resign from the Bihar legislative council on Monday, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Choudhary on Saturday said that a large section of people and party workers did not want Nitish moving away from state politics, but the existing circumstances necessitated the decision.
Talking to media persons, Choudhary, who is also the rural works department minister, said that the entire state of Bihar would deeply feel Nitish's absence as he has done remarkable work for the state's development. He said circumstances necessitated that Nitish move to the Rajya Sabha.
Choudhary contended that Nitish was not merely a political leader but had become the very embodiment of Bihar's development. His distinctive working style and administrative prowess have left a profound impact across the state, he added.
Choudhary said that those who knew him closely, truly understood the transformative changes he had brought about in Bihar during his 20-year tenure as chief minister, and hence his move to the Rajya Sabha marked an emotional moment for several leaders of JD(U).
He cited the case of people’s demand during Nitish’s recently concluded ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, during which the public urged him not to leave Bihar. During his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, Nitish was told not to leave Bihar for the people's sake.
Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar, in a statement, said that Nitish Kumar's successor would be decided by senior leaders of BJP and JD(U). “A consensus will be reached among top leaders of the two constituents on the next CM of Bihar,” he said in a video-recorded statement on Saturday.
Nitish is likely to resign from the Bihar legislative council on March 30. Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said that an individual was required to resign from their membership in the assembly or legislative council within 14 days of being elected to another House. Based on this stipulation, CM Nitish and BJP national president Nitin Nabin would resign from their respective Houses by March 30. Nitish, as well as Nitin Nabin, who is a member of the state assembly, were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on March 16.
“Since the 14-day period expires on March 30, it is possible that Nitish may tender his resignation on that very day,” top sources within the ruling NDA said.
JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha also corroborated Prem Kumar’s statement. Talking to media persons in Patna, Jha said that as per the laid down Constitutional Procedure, one has to resign within 14 days from a House if he is elected to another House. “Nitish Ji will also follow the Constitutional Procedure,” he added.
Meanwhile, sources said that the Constitution contained a provision under which an individual could serve as the chief minister of a state for up to six months without being a member of either assembly or the legislative council. In such a situation, Nitish can continue as Bihar's CM for six months even without being a member of either house of the state legislature. So, it is uncertain whether Nitish would step down as chief minister on Monday itself or will take more time to relinquish the office.
Meanwhile, former MP Anand Mohan Singh said that the BJP would be a loser in state politics after Nitish moves to the Rajya Sabha.