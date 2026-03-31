Bihar: Three men molest woman, record gang rape attempt; two arrested

PATNA: Three men publicly molested and attempted to gang rape a woman under Noorsarai police station limits in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

The accused also recorded a video of the incident, which went viral on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two of the accused so far.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Noorsarai police station said that the incident took place on the evening of March 26 when the woman was going to a nearby grocery shop.

While returning home, she was surrounded by a group of youths who attempted to harass her. When the woman resisted and raised an alarm, the accused allegedly molested her, pinned her down on the ground, and attempted to gang rape her. They also tore her clothes, filmed her without consent, and later circulated the video on social media with the intent to humiliate her.

Taking a serious note of the incident, a special team was formed under the leadership of sub-divisional police officer (Sadar-2) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal. The SIT will investigate the case and ensure arrest of the remaining accused.

The two accused, Ashok Yadav and Matlu Mahto alias Navneet Kumar Narottam, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A third accused, Ravikant Kumar, is evading arrest. Police teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend him.

Nalanda police have registered an FIR against all three named accused at the Noorsarai police station under relevant charges of molestation, outraging the modesty of a woman, attempt to rape, intimidating the victim, and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The victim resides in the village with her in-laws, while her husband works in Maharashtra.