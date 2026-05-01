Nitish Kumar vacates CM residence, moves to new bungalow in Patna

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Friday vacated the Chief Minister’s residence at 1, Anne Marg after nearly two decades and shifted to a new bungalow at 7, Circular Road.

He performed a puja at the new residence on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, with Buddhist monks conducting prayers as he moved in. The bungalow is located about 200 metres from the residence of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi at 10, Circular Road.

Nitish’s belongings had been shifted earlier. The new bungalow was reconstructed as per his requirements to host leaders, workers and visitors.

The residence at 1, Anne Marg had remained the centre of power in Bihar for nearly 20 years. Nitish was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and resigned as chief minister on April 10.

The bungalow at 7, Circular Road has earlier been his residence. In 2014, after stepping down as chief minister following the Lok Sabha election defeat, he moved there when Jitan Ram Manjhi took over. He continued to stay at the same house even after returning as chief minister in February 2015 and after winning the Assembly elections later that year.

He returned to 1, Anne Marg in 2016 following Supreme Court guidelines on former chief ministers occupying official bungalows.

After being elected to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish resigned as chief minister in April and has said he will continue to spend most of his time in Bihar, guiding the NDA government led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.